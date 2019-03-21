Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Marie Quinlan. View Sign

Helen Marie Quinlan went home to God at the age of 81 on March 12, 2019 in Matthews North Carolina after a long battle with breast cancer. She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Richard, Son Michael and wife Francee, grandchildren Tuckerman and Madison and Daughter Colleen Ferry her husband Bob and grandchildren Parker and Samantha. Her second son Richard is deceased. Born in Binghamton New York the daughter of John and Catherine Normile she was one of six children John Normile Junior, Martin Normile, Beth Altmann, Margaret Normile and Mimi Spagnoletti. Helen was a gentle and endearing woman, mother and wife. She loved and embraced all those lives she touched, always ready to listen and to judge none. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Matthews Catholic Church in Charlotte North Carolina on Friday, March 29 at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place in July at Silver Lake, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Seton Hill University 1 Seton Hill Drive Greensburg, PA 15601, Attention Helen Normile Quinlan Educational Fund.

3700 Forest Lawn Dr

Matthews , NC 28104

