Helen "Micki" Powell, born 04 Oct 1942, Greenwood MS, to Edward Frank O'Malley and Helen Coleman O'Malley, passed away on 19 July 2020 in Plymouth MN.



Survived by her husband of 56 years, Ronald Powell; children, Jennifer Lorenz, Atlanta GA; Shirley (Keith) Walton, Hiram GA; Marc (Deborah) Powell, Dunbarton NH; Chris (Sue) Powell, Canyon Country CA; Tami Powell, Plymouth MN; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and a sister, Pat Talbert, Memphis TN.



Micki's faith in Christ and her devotion to family defined her life. With a degree in Business Education Micki waited to serve as an executive secretary at Emory University until her children were older. Her passion for the quality of their education was exhibited in her volunteer work in their school in Georgia and forming a grassroots advocacy group, "Better Education Now" [B.E.N.]



When her husband served for 10 years in NH government, Micki served as executive secretary to the Chairman of the Board of Christian Mutual, and later as a departmental secretary at Concord Hospital. Micki was also active in serving at Concord's First Baptist Church (now Centerpoint Church).



