Helga Thomas, 79, of Newbury NH died September 20th, 2020 at her home.



Helga was born in Adelmannsfelden, Germany on February 15th, 1941.



She is survived by her husband Henry Thomas, son Brian Smith and partner Ann Hudson, daughter Kimberly Mock, Daughter Kelley Gregory and husband Ed, stepdaughter Herla Iadonisi and husband Mike; five grandchildren Caitlyn, Mariah, Katie, Louis, and Jake. She is also survived by two brothers Jurgen and Munfred, a sister Inga who all reside in Germany.



Helga was employed at The Bradford Inn, The Appleseed Restaurant, Town of Newbury Police, Fire and Parks & Recreation. She owned and operated H&H General Store in Newbury for 13 years.



She was a member of South Newbury Union Church. Helga (Mammy) enjoyed spending time with her family, her granddaughter, Katie was Mammy's pride and joy. She spent hours gardening at her own home as well as around town. Residents and tourists alike were able to enjoy the results of her green thumb around the esplanade in Newbury. The flourishing blooms in the whiskey barrels were some to write home about.



Much time was devoted to her golden retrievers, including her beloved Thomas and Jager.



In lieu of flower donations can be made to Newbury Fire Department.



Friends are invited to a walk through visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London . A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Marshall Cemetery, South Newbury, NH. Masks are required and physical distancing encouraged at both gatherings.



