1/1
Helga Thomas
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helga Thomas, 79, of Newbury NH died September 20th, 2020 at her home.

Helga was born in Adelmannsfelden, Germany on February 15th, 1941.

She is survived by her husband Henry Thomas, son Brian Smith and partner Ann Hudson, daughter Kimberly Mock, Daughter Kelley Gregory and husband Ed, stepdaughter Herla Iadonisi and husband Mike; five grandchildren Caitlyn, Mariah, Katie, Louis, and Jake. She is also survived by two brothers Jurgen and Munfred, a sister Inga who all reside in Germany.

Helga was employed at The Bradford Inn, The Appleseed Restaurant, Town of Newbury Police, Fire and Parks & Recreation. She owned and operated H&H General Store in Newbury for 13 years.

She was a member of South Newbury Union Church. Helga (Mammy) enjoyed spending time with her family, her granddaughter, Katie was Mammy's pride and joy. She spent hours gardening at her own home as well as around town. Residents and tourists alike were able to enjoy the results of her green thumb around the esplanade in Newbury. The flourishing blooms in the whiskey barrels were some to write home about.

Much time was devoted to her golden retrievers, including her beloved Thomas and Jager.

In lieu of flower donations can be made to Newbury Fire Department.

Friends are invited to a walk through visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London . A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Marshall Cemetery, South Newbury, NH. Masks are required and physical distancing encouraged at both gatherings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Marshall Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved