Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry James Marshall III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

H. James Marshall III, 70, died suddenly on January 21, 2020 at his home in Concord. Born in Milford, DE on June 3, 1949, he was the son of Henry James Marshall, Jr. and Esther Judkins Marshall.



He was an alumnus of Saint Andrews School in Middletown, DE and graduated from The University of Pennsylvania in 1970. As an undergraduate at Penn, he was a dedicated member and leader of The Mask and Wig Club.



In 1972, Jim married



Frances Allen Bonsall of Philadelphia, PA. Together, they began their new life in Waterville Valley where Jim started his career in resort hospitality and real estate, later becoming a consultant for nonprofit accounting software companies.



In 2005, in partnership with Fran, Jim launched their own business, HJ Marshall Associates, a truly fulfilling career in which he helped nonprofit organizations meet their financial needs and goals. Jim continued to serve in this capacity until his death.



Jim was preceded in death by his father, H. James



Marshall, Jr. on January 13, 2019 and his mother, Esther Judkins Marshall on June 19, 2019.



He is survived by the loves of his life, his wife of 47 years, Frances B. Marshall; daughter, Jennifer Pomeroy Marshall, and her husband Mike Amero, Portland, ME; and his son, Jeffrey Burke Marshall, Salem, NH. Jim adored his four grandchildren, Tanna Layne



Marshall, Keira Marie



Marshall, Conor Thomas Burke Maunsell and Michael Stephen Amero. He leaves his sister, Esther Marshall Pappas, Yarmouth, ME and his brother, Peter Judkins Marshall and his wife Cynthia, Moultonboro, NH.



Additional survivors include nieces and nephews Christopher



Marshall



Pappas, Freeport, ME; Matthew Reed Pappas, Yarmouth, ME; Dashiell



Pappas Masland and her husband Geoffrey, Yarmouth, ME; Kristina



Cosma Marshall, Los Angeles, CA; Nicholas Burke Marshall, Moultonboro, NH. Jim is also survived by loving in-laws, cousins and countless lifelong, dear friends.



During his 70 years, Jim cherished his time on Squam Lake. He will be remembered for his love of camping, fishing, hiking and joining friends and family in song, dance and guitar playing. An avid reader of history, he was also an experienced golfer.



Jim volunteered for and served on the Boards of a variety of local and regional non-profits including, most recently, the Zoning Board of Concord and the Beaver Meadow Golf Course Advisory Committee.



Most important, Jim will be remembered as a devoted husband and father, and a man of integrity, leadership and humility. His abiding love for his family and three generations of OMDG families sustained him always.



"In the quiet hours when we are alone and there is nobody to tell us what fine fellows we are, we come sometimes upon a moment in which we wonder, not how much money we are earning, nor how famous we have become, but what good we are doing."



A memorial gathering will be held on Squam Lake later this summer, a date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Squam Lakes Association, 534 US Route 3, Holderness, NH 03245.

H. James Marshall III, 70, died suddenly on January 21, 2020 at his home in Concord. Born in Milford, DE on June 3, 1949, he was the son of Henry James Marshall, Jr. and Esther Judkins Marshall.He was an alumnus of Saint Andrews School in Middletown, DE and graduated from The University of Pennsylvania in 1970. As an undergraduate at Penn, he was a dedicated member and leader of The Mask and Wig Club.In 1972, Jim marriedFrances Allen Bonsall of Philadelphia, PA. Together, they began their new life in Waterville Valley where Jim started his career in resort hospitality and real estate, later becoming a consultant for nonprofit accounting software companies.In 2005, in partnership with Fran, Jim launched their own business, HJ Marshall Associates, a truly fulfilling career in which he helped nonprofit organizations meet their financial needs and goals. Jim continued to serve in this capacity until his death.Jim was preceded in death by his father, H. JamesMarshall, Jr. on January 13, 2019 and his mother, Esther Judkins Marshall on June 19, 2019.He is survived by the loves of his life, his wife of 47 years, Frances B. Marshall; daughter, Jennifer Pomeroy Marshall, and her husband Mike Amero, Portland, ME; and his son, Jeffrey Burke Marshall, Salem, NH. Jim adored his four grandchildren, Tanna LayneMarshall, Keira MarieMarshall, Conor Thomas Burke Maunsell and Michael Stephen Amero. He leaves his sister, Esther Marshall Pappas, Yarmouth, ME and his brother, Peter Judkins Marshall and his wife Cynthia, Moultonboro, NH.Additional survivors include nieces and nephews ChristopherMarshallPappas, Freeport, ME; Matthew Reed Pappas, Yarmouth, ME; DashiellPappas Masland and her husband Geoffrey, Yarmouth, ME; KristinaCosma Marshall, Los Angeles, CA; Nicholas Burke Marshall, Moultonboro, NH. Jim is also survived by loving in-laws, cousins and countless lifelong, dear friends.During his 70 years, Jim cherished his time on Squam Lake. He will be remembered for his love of camping, fishing, hiking and joining friends and family in song, dance and guitar playing. An avid reader of history, he was also an experienced golfer.Jim volunteered for and served on the Boards of a variety of local and regional non-profits including, most recently, the Zoning Board of Concord and the Beaver Meadow Golf Course Advisory Committee.Most important, Jim will be remembered as a devoted husband and father, and a man of integrity, leadership and humility. His abiding love for his family and three generations of OMDG families sustained him always."In the quiet hours when we are alone and there is nobody to tell us what fine fellows we are, we come sometimes upon a moment in which we wonder, not how much money we are earning, nor how famous we have become, but what good we are doing."A memorial gathering will be held on Squam Lake later this summer, a date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Squam Lakes Association, 534 US Route 3, Holderness, NH 03245. Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close