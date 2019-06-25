Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Joseph Roy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Henry was a decorated WWII US Marine whose campaign ribbons included Guadalcanal and Cape Glouster. After his service in the Pacific Theater, Henry returned home and married the former Starlyne Shirley Clarke and was blessed with four children, eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.



Henry was a very successful local businessman, owning and operating Adams Glass, Adams Lock and Safe, Capital Glass, The Art Center, and The Frame Shop, as well as numerous real estate investments on Main Street in Concord.



Henry was an exceptional athlete who excelled at virtually every sport he played from tennis to golf, horseshoes to billiards as he enjoyed the friendships made during his membership with the Eagles, Elks, and the Concord Country Club.



In his later life he split his time between his home in Melbourne Beach, Florida and Concord.



Henry leaves behind his sons Dr. Henry J Roy (Mami), III, Thomas A. Roy (Tracey Gosselin) and MG (Ret) William F. Roy (Daneen), as well as his only daughter, Kenna (Roy) Henion (Doug).



Henry was welcomed into heaven by his beloved wife Star and his deceased grandson SSG Adam C. Roy, US Army Special Forces. At Henry's insistence, there will be no calling hours or services. He only asks that you remember the good times shared.





Henry Joseph Roy, Jr passed of natural causes at the age of 93 on June 18th, 2019 at his home in Concord surrounded by his loving family.Henry was a decorated WWII US Marine whose campaign ribbons included Guadalcanal and Cape Glouster. After his service in the Pacific Theater, Henry returned home and married the former Starlyne Shirley Clarke and was blessed with four children, eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.Henry was a very successful local businessman, owning and operating Adams Glass, Adams Lock and Safe, Capital Glass, The Art Center, and The Frame Shop, as well as numerous real estate investments on Main Street in Concord.Henry was an exceptional athlete who excelled at virtually every sport he played from tennis to golf, horseshoes to billiards as he enjoyed the friendships made during his membership with the Eagles, Elks, and the Concord Country Club.In his later life he split his time between his home in Melbourne Beach, Florida and Concord.Henry leaves behind his sons Dr. Henry J Roy (Mami), III, Thomas A. Roy (Tracey Gosselin) and MG (Ret) William F. Roy (Daneen), as well as his only daughter, Kenna (Roy) Henion (Doug).Henry was welcomed into heaven by his beloved wife Star and his deceased grandson SSG Adam C. Roy, US Army Special Forces. At Henry's insistence, there will be no calling hours or services. He only asks that you remember the good times shared. Published in The Concord Monitor on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close