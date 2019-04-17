Henry P. Bouchard, 74, of Franklin, died April 16, 2019 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester after a period of declining health.
He was born in Manchester on December 7, 1944 to Alcide and Blanche (Poisson) Bouchard. He grew up in Manchester and lived in Franklin for many years.
Henry worked at a tannery in Penacook for 20 years. He enjoyed draft horse pulling, attending fairs and telling stories.
The family includes a daughter, Denise Bouchard of Suffolk, VA; a grandson, Christopher; his partner of 35 years, Mary Brown of Franklin and her daughters, Marion, Mildred, Sarah and Tammy and their children, Ronald, Kassi, Brandon, Jennifer and Megan; his brother, Arthur Bouchard and his wife, Anne, of Epsom; four nieces, Barbara Bell, Michelle May, Dawn Frew and Marlies Letendre; and one nephew, Jay Bouchard.
SERVICES: There are no services planned at this time. Private burial will be in McClary Cemetery in Epsom at the convenience of the family.
