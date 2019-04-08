Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry R. Ladd Sr.. View Sign

Henry R. Ladd, Sr., 91 passed away peacefully at home March 30, 2019 after a long battle with heart disease.



Henry worked as a laborer at Concord Lumber Co. and Merrimack Farmers Exchange. In later years he carpentered for Hanson Builders, Guimond Construction and Johnson Builders.



His life's passions were family, hunting and fishing.



He leaves his wife Rena of 66 years, two sisters Alberta Sweeney of Concord and Barbara McCauley of Bow, two daughters, Judy Dickey, Cynthia Prusia and husband David and son Henry Jr. Grandsons Jim Dickey, Chad Prusia and Luke Ladd. Granddaughters Julie Dickey, Sherie Adams and husband Mike. He also leaves numerous great grandchildren, a huge family and many friends.



A graveside service will be held at Evans Cemetery in Bow on Saturday, April 27th at 2:00 p.m. followed by a family gathering at the Ladd residence. If you would like to bring a dish it would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 8, 2019

