Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707

Herbert L. Bartlett Jr., age 93 died November 12, 2019 at the CRVNA Hospice House after a long illness. He was born April 29, 1926 in Marblehead MA., son of the late Herbert L. Bartlett Sr. and Carrie (Reed) Bartlett. He was a longtime self employed contractor for many years. He was a master plumber and also a demolition expert. He was a member of the Plumbers Union. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII and a longtime member of the American Legion. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Pittsfield. He was chosen The Epsom Citizen of the year in 2009. He also received a presidential inauguration Invitation from President Trump and a Commendation from the Governor of NH.



He is survived by his wife; Lorna Lee Bartlett of Epsom, three stepchildren, Michelle Nicolosi, Danielle Valoras and Dean Valoras, and four; grandchildren.



Herb was widowed by Natalie Bartlett and their two daughters; Elizabeth Bartlett of NC and Elaine Russell of Nantucket, MA.



There are no visiting hours. A memorial service followed by Military Honors and a collation in the vestry, will be held at the Congregational Church, Main St. Pittsfield on Saturday December 14 at 11AM. An urn burial in the McClary Cemetery, Center Hill Road, Epsom will be scheduled in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory and (Cats-Charger, Booga, Herbie and Tuesday) may be made to the Pet Tails Rescue Adoptions Service PO Box 86 Northwood NH 03261.



The Waters Funeral Home, David Pollard, Director, is assisting the family with arrangements.





