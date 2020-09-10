1/1
Holly A. Perrault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Holly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Holly Perrault, 81, of North Hampton, passed away at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020, surrounded by family, following a long illness. Holly was born in Concord, NH, on the winter solstice, 1938, to Helen (née Davis, of Portland, ME) and Daniel Hages (of Livadi, Greece). She is survived by her husband John and daughters Kristen and Tracie, her sister Elaine and brother Keith, and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister Diana.

Holly taught at Traip Academy, earned an M.A. in English from UNH, and went on to teach humanities at McIntosh, Endicott and New England Colleges, and women's literature in the Women's Studies Program at UNH. She also studied French at Middlebury College Summer Language School, photography at the Rockport Maine Workshop, and painting at UNH. She led book group discussions for both the NH Humanities Council and North Hampton Public Library.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Holly's behalf to Friends of the North Hampton, NH, Public Library or Peace Ridge Sanctuary in Brooks, ME. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Holly's complete obituary and sign her tribute wall.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved