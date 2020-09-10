Holly Perrault, 81, of North Hampton, passed away at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020, surrounded by family, following a long illness. Holly was born in Concord, NH, on the winter solstice, 1938, to Helen (née Davis, of Portland, ME) and Daniel Hages (of Livadi, Greece). She is survived by her husband John and daughters Kristen and Tracie, her sister Elaine and brother Keith, and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister Diana.
Holly taught at Traip Academy, earned an M.A. in English from UNH, and went on to teach humanities at McIntosh, Endicott and New England Colleges, and women's literature in the Women's Studies Program at UNH. She also studied French at Middlebury College Summer Language School, photography at the Rockport Maine Workshop, and painting at UNH. She led book group discussions for both the NH Humanities Council and North Hampton Public Library.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Holly's behalf to Friends of the North Hampton, NH, Public Library or Peace Ridge Sanctuary in Brooks, ME. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Holly's complete obituary and sign her tribute wall.