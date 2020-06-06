The Hon. Roger Adrien Smith, 87, of John Knox Village, Pompano Beach, FL passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.

Roger was born in Concord, NH in June 1932 to Elmer and Antoinette (Gaudreault) Smith and was a 1950 graduate of Concord High School. After attending the University of New Hampshire, he entered the US Army, serving in Japan and Korea as a radio operator during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. Upon leaving the U.S. Army, Roger joined the New England Telephone Co. in Concord, where he worked for 35 years before retiring in 1990.

He was a dedicated public servant throughout his life. Roger served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for three terms from 1964 to 1970, and in the New Hampshire State Senate for another three terms from 1970 to 1976. Among his proudest achievements for his city and for the State of New Hampshire was the preservation of the historic 1884 US Post Office building in Concord which was transformed into the New Hampshire Legislative Office Building in 1973.

In his retirement of nearly 30 years, Roger remained active in politics in his community advocating for senior's rights and registering new voters in the State of Florida. Roger also cherished his 18-year second career as a volunteer and supporter at the historic Bonnet House Museum and Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

A celebration of his life will be held in Roger's honor at the Bonnet House this fall.

Roger was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Ferreira Smith, and by his three brothers, Elmer, Ronald and Paul.

He is survived by his only child, James (Jay) Smith of Concord, NH and his wife Thi, granddaughters Kira and Sherry, and his beloved best friend, Suzan Hinckley of Victoria Park, Fort Lauderdale, FL. A late-July interment ceremony will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in the name of Roger A. Smith to support the Payson Center for Cancer Care at Concord Hospital. Contributions can be mailed to Concord Hospital Trust, 250 Pleasant St., Concord, NH, 03301.

