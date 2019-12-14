Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard L. Robinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PEMBROKE - Howard L. Robinson, 93, of Pembroke, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Concord Hospital following a period of declining health.



Born on May 11, 1926 in Pembroke, he was the son of the late Joseph and Flossie (Lewis) Robinson.



Howard was educated in the local schools and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army serving in World War II. After being honorably discharged from the Army he was employed with several railroad companies through the years before retiring from Metro-North Commuter Railroad in NYC, NY.



Mr. Robinson was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Rochester, NY. He enjoyed golfing, was an avid wood carver, a Boston sports Fanatic and a gun collector.



Besides his parents, Howard was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy A. (Waugh) Robinson in 2006, a sister, Virginia Cournoyer, and two brothers, Donald and Karl Robinson and a daughter-in-law, Christine Ann Robinson.



He is survived by his children, Carol McGuigan and her husband Stephen of Jacksonville, FL, John Robinson and his wife Nancy of Loudon and George Robinson of Pembroke, siblings, Thomas Robinson, Deborah Johnson, Joann Menard, Cheryl Sanderson and Beverly Ingalls, four grandchildren, Erin, Catie, Patrick and Leah, four great grandchildren, Jacqueline, Brendan, Siobhan and Keegan as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM at the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street, Pembroke. A private interment will be held in the spring at Pembroke Hill Cemetery, Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Howard's memory to the , 166 S. River Road, #210, Bedford, NH 03110 or to , Grand Central Station, P. O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit





PEMBROKE - Howard L. Robinson, 93, of Pembroke, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Concord Hospital following a period of declining health.Born on May 11, 1926 in Pembroke, he was the son of the late Joseph and Flossie (Lewis) Robinson.Howard was educated in the local schools and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army serving in World War II. After being honorably discharged from the Army he was employed with several railroad companies through the years before retiring from Metro-North Commuter Railroad in NYC, NY.Mr. Robinson was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Rochester, NY. He enjoyed golfing, was an avid wood carver, a Boston sports Fanatic and a gun collector.Besides his parents, Howard was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy A. (Waugh) Robinson in 2006, a sister, Virginia Cournoyer, and two brothers, Donald and Karl Robinson and a daughter-in-law, Christine Ann Robinson.He is survived by his children, Carol McGuigan and her husband Stephen of Jacksonville, FL, John Robinson and his wife Nancy of Loudon and George Robinson of Pembroke, siblings, Thomas Robinson, Deborah Johnson, Joann Menard, Cheryl Sanderson and Beverly Ingalls, four grandchildren, Erin, Catie, Patrick and Leah, four great grandchildren, Jacqueline, Brendan, Siobhan and Keegan as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM at the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street, Pembroke. A private interment will be held in the spring at Pembroke Hill Cemetery, Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Howard's memory to the , 166 S. River Road, #210, Bedford, NH 03110 or to , Grand Central Station, P. O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.