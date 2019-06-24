Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard M. Teaf III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Morris Teaf 3rd, 90, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 at Havenwood Heritage Heights in Concord, NH.



He is survived by his loving wife, Terry, his children (Amanda, Daniel, Elizabeth, Virginia, Sallie, and Christopher), his 13 grandchilden, and a lifetime of friends.



Born the son of Gertrude and Howard Teaf, and raised in the Philadelphia, PA area, Howard received an undergraduate degree from Amherst College and an MBA from University of Pennsylvania Wharton School. He began his career in medical facilities operation and management at Woman's Medical College Hospital in Philadelphia, and later served for many years as Director of Montgomery Hospital in Norristown, PA, followed by a lengthy term as Administrator of Merrimack County Nursing Home near Concord, NH into the 1990s.



Howard was at home outdoors in the mountains of the eastern U.S., as well as with unique automobiles, motorcycles, canoes, and sailing vessels. He enjoyed many adventures with the Boy Scouts of America through his activities with Paoli Troop #1. Howard's memory of and love for the limerick were well recognized and appreciated around many a campfire.



In the 1970s and 1980s he also was an accomplished member of several barbershop singing organizations in the Philadelphia area.



Contributions in Howard's memory would be gratefully received by the historic Canterbury Country Store in Canterbury, NH or by Paoli Troop 1 in Wayne PA.

Published in The Concord Monitor on June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close