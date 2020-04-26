Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hubert Dryden Sycamore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was born August 10, 1931, in Boston, MA, and grew up the adopted son of Dr. and Mrs. Leslie K. Sycamore of Hanover, NH. Growing up in Hanover, he developed a profound love of music and appreciation of the great outdoors. In 1957, he married Nancy Phillips Mudge and was the proud father of four children: Deborah, Elizabeth, Jonathan and Kristen.



Hugh attended Kimball Union Academy (class of 1948), then joined the United States Navy where he was accepted to the US Naval Hospital Corps School at Portsmouth, VA. He served honorably as a Hospital Corpsman during the Korean War (1951-1955). Upon his return, he resumed studies at the University of New Hampshire where he met Nancy Phillips Mudge over a spirited volley on the tennis court. He gave her his Acacia Fraternity pin in the spring of 1956. They married September 15, 1957, in Hopkinton, NH, and spent their early years in the Vermont hospitality industry - Bonnie Oaks Resort and Lake Morey Inn - before moving to Ann Arbor, MI where Hugh earned a master's degree in Hospital Administration from the University of Michigan. In 1960, he joined the New England Deaconess Hospital in Boston, overseeing operations and facility growth during his 27+ years as Administrator.



Hugh and Nancy raised their four children in a vintage 1800's farmhouse in Millis, MA - affectionately referred to as 'the funny farm.' Hugh retired from the Deaconess in 1988. He and Nancy moved to their family home in Hebron, NH, where they enjoyed both Newfound and Winnisquam lakes, cross-country skiing, birding, creating music with their church choir and being vibrant members of the community. They enjoyed singing and traveling the world with the New Hampshire Friendship Chorus - celebrating voices and culture throughout Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Russia, South Africa, Eastern and central Europe. They also sang with the Pemigewasset (Pemi) Choral Society.



Hugh was instrumental in establishing the Community Closet in Plymouth, NH, serving on its Board for several years. He and Nancy also served on the Board of Pemi-Baker Home Health and Hospice. Hugh volunteered countless hours and was recognized for his significant contributions to the Circle Program of New Hampshire. He thoroughly enjoyed sitting on the porch of the Hebron Village Store, playing cribbage and catching up on the latest news.



In 2014, Hugh and Nancy moved to Heritage/Havenwood Heights in Concord, NH. Though living with the lingering effects of a stroke, Hugh's commitment to his wife Nancy, his family and his community personified strength, courage, grace and resolve. His greatest joy was being the best 'air traffic controller' to his children, grandchildren and extended family of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all whose paths he crossed.



Hugh is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Mudge Sycamore of Hebron/Heritage; his sister Barbara Sutch of Painesville, OH; and his children and their spouses: Deborah Tatler Sycamore and Nancy Van Burgel of Denver, CO; Elizabeth Patton Sycamore of Chicago, IL; Jonathan Forbes Sycamore and Jocelyn Leary of Windham, NH; and Kristen Avery Sycamore and Matthew Paddock of Seattle, WA. He was preceded in death by his brothers, David Sycamore and Richard Sycamore. Hugh took considerable pride and joy in his five grandchildren: Miles, Holden, Madeleine (Maddie), Avery and Dryden.



A Celebration of Life will take place in Hebron, NH. Memorial donations may be made to Newfound Audubon Center, Pemi-Baker Home Health & Hospice Care or The Circle Program of New Hampshire.





