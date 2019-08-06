LCDR I. James (Jim) Morrison (USN Ret.) of Concord, NH passed away August 4, 2019. He was born in 1924 in Geneva, NY to Irving and Leila (James) Morrison.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mae and a son, Timothy. Survivors include five children; Sandra (Robert) Dawes of Manchester, NH, Barbara (Darrell) Jones of Cape Coral, FL, William (Terry) Morrison of Gilmanton, NH, Patricia (Frank) Croscup of Bridgetown, Nova Scotia, and Jeanne Caito of Epping, NH; eleven grand-children and twelve great grand-children, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by a sister, Judy (Bob) Nelson of Gordonsville, VA and his companion in later years, Idella Downs of Northville, NY.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen, on Tuesday, August 13 at 1:30 PM. The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view the full obituary, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 6, 2019