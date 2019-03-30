Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian LeClair. View Sign

Ian LeClair died suddenly at his home in Austin Texas on Sunday, March 10.



Ian had a wide range of interests that included the theater, music, the arts, cooking, travel, reading, craft beer, and social gatherings with family and friends. When his friends talk about him, they use words such as kind, creative, wise, comforting, enthusiastic, caring, inspiring, great travel companion, beautiful, and above all, nice.



Ian was born in New London NH. During his childhood he lived in Goshen and Lempster NH. He took part in many community activities - Boy Scouts, the Historical Society, Friends of the Library, International Workcamps etc. He went to Sunapee High School where he graduated as salutatorian. After high school, he studied for a year in France. On his return, he enrolled in Bowdoin College, Brunswick Maine. There he was very active in Bowdoin theater and belonged to the Masque and Gown Society. He graduated from Bowdoin with a Bachelor's Degree in 2002.



After graduating from college he moved to Austin Texas with his best friend, Marshall Escamilla. While Ian moved to Austin to seek his fortune, he instead found a lot of really good friends. With his friends he wrote, directed, and acted in theater as part of Loaded Gun Theory. He played keyboards, sang, and wore a bear suit with his band, the Unbearables, and made countless meals and incredible memories. He worked for Cissi's Market, Ecstatic Cuisine, Central Market, and Stitch Fix, where he was beloved by coworkers and indispensable to his bosses.



Ian is survived by his father and stepmother, Edward and Susan LeClair. He has three step siblings, Brennan Holmes and his wife Barbara, Megan Holmes and her partner Eva Lang, and Nathan Holmes. He also had five nephews and nieces, Olle, Oggy, Tillie, Lucia, and Susan. He was predeceased by his mother Ruth Nelson LeClair. He also leaves behind a large circle of friends who miss him very much, including his roommate and platonic partner in crime, Erin Harrelson.



There will be a memorial celebration on Saturday, June 1, at 1:00 PM in Canterbury center.

