Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707

Ida Clara (Hammill) Weatherbee, age 97 of Concord, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Pleasant View Center under the care of hospice.



Ida, the daughter of James and Clara (Dennis) Hammill was born in Concord on May 22, 1922. She graduated from Concord High School in 1941 and worked as a Nursing Assistant at the New Hampshire State Hospital, from where she retired in 1984.



Ida loved the color red and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.Ida was predeceased by her husband Charles E. Weatherbee in 1970 after 27 years of marriage, as well as four grandchildren.



She is survived by her five children: Marsha Mahoney of Old Orchard Beach, ME, James Weatherbee and wife Beverly of Concord, NH, Karen Sharpe and husband Robert of Hancock, NH, Philip Weatherbee and fiancee Trish Bastian of Loudon, NH, and Donald Weatherbee and wife Judy of Concord, NH, and 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



Visiting hours will be held at Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord, NH on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Blossom Hill Cemetery, N. State St., Concord, NH on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made in Ida's name to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.

