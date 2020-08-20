Ila Mae Stewart (nee Garner), loving mother, sister, and grandmother, left us on July 8th, 2020 at the age of 97.



Ila was born on June 20th, 1923 in Morrow County, Oregon to William and Lorraine Garner and was raised on the family farm near Hartville, Missouri and in The Dalles, OR. She graduated from The Dalles H.S. and went on to business school, working for some years in an accounting office.



Ila married Jim Ashe in 1941. They lived in Denver, Memphis, and Detroit, before his death in 1950. After returning to The Dalles, she met and married Chester Stewart. They spent most of their 40 years together in Tillamook, OR, before his passing in 1991. Ila moved to Portland in the late 1990s, where she lived until her death.



Ila is survived by her two children; a son, Gary T. Stewart and his wife, Nancy, of Pembroke, NH, and a daughter, Elaine M. Stewart of Portland; grandchildren, Katie Mae Stewart, and Vanessa and Aaron Miller; brothers Hank and Bill Garner; and many precious nieces and nephews.



While being a great mother and wife, Ila found time for two bridge clubs, golf, Cub Scouts, Campfire Girls, quilting, gardening, travel, and being a horse "mom." She was a devoted member of the Altar Guild at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Tillamook. Ila was predeceased by her beloved siblings, Irene, Howard, and Wilma.



A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.



