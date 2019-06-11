Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Ira Migdal passed away on June 8, 2019, surrounded by family at the Hospice House in Concord, New Hampshire, after a long battle with illness.



Ira (63) was born in the Bronx, New York, on October 14, 1955, to Renee (Canner) and Meyer Migdal. He grew up in Hempstead, NY where he developed a passion for public service. He became a Volunteer Fireman at an early age to give back to his community, and followed his passion for public service to become a Police officer, in Charlestown, NH, in 1976. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1978 and served the Charlestown community until 1983, when he relocated his family to Hopkinton, NH.



Ira's life was forever changed on the morning of May 17, 1986. While assisting the Bow Police diverting civilian traffic away from an active shooter, Ira was shot and seriously injured. Ira risked his life and endured long-term effects to ensure that no innocent person would be harmed. Through dedication and determination Ira was able to return to duty in Hopkinton where, in 1989, he was appointed Chief of Police. He served the community of Hopkinton as the Chief of Police until his retirement in 2000.



Ira always had an open door at the office and at home, providing a kind smile and strong sense of humor to help all who would seek his council.



Ira is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara (Chabot); 3 children: Brandon (wife Debbie), Preston, and Mackenzie; 3 grandchildren: Audrey, Porter, and Robinson; his brother, Nelson (wife Joyce); his sister, Sue Hoch (husband Phil); and many nieces and nephews.



Please join us for a celebration of a life well lived, 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 15, at 292 Burnham Intervale Road, Hopkinton, NH 03229.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ira may be made to: Hopkinton Police Department Association, PO Box 499, Contoocook, NH 03229 or Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.

