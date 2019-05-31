Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene L. Nowell. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Louise (Petelle) Nowell, 88, fell asleep peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Concord Hospital.



She was born September 15, 1930 to Eugene and Amy Petelle in Franklin. She enjoyed growing up on the family farm in Northfield, NH. She was a graduate of Tilton Northfield High school in 1948.



Irene married Richard Nowell of Franklin, together they raised six children in their Franklin home. Irene also opened her home and heart to others.



Irene's first job was a telephone operator, "number please". She finished her career as a nurse's assistant at the Merrimack County Nursing home, a job she loved!



She is predeceased by her brothers, James Petelle and his wife Blanche, Harold Petelle and his wife Elizabeth, all from Northfield NH. She is also predeceased by her son, Richard B. Nowell "Rick" of Andover, NH.



She is survived by her brother and lifelong friend, Herbert Petelle and his wife Louise of Alton; her son, Daniel Nowell and his wife Cindy of Franklin; four daughters, who remained close to her and were always at her side during times of need, Deborah French and her husband Michael of Franklin, NH, Lisa Nowell of Concord, Kimberlee Reep of Canterbury, and Pamela Williams and her husband Jon of Mt. Holly, NC; grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces & nephews.



Irene lived a rich and satisfying life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She loved people! She loved truth, lived truth and taught truth. She will be dearly missed!



ARRANGEMENTS: Memorial services will be Saturday June 8 at 2:00PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on 33 Babbitt Road in Franklin. A luncheon immediately following at the Pines Community Center, Park St. Northfield. She will be buried in a private ceremony at Park Cemetery, Tilton, NH next to her mother, father and grandparents. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. For more information, please visit

