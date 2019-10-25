Irene M. Landry, 94, passed away peacefully at the Concord Hospital on Tuesday October 24th with her son by her side. She was born in Adams, Massachusetts the daughter of Domino and Edna (Gradu) Riel and has lived the majority of her life in Penacook.



Irene was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Penacook, Daughters of American Veterans Chapter 19, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3266.



Irene is survived by her son Robert L. Landry of Concord and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Fred Landry in April of 1996; her son John R. Landry in 1993 as well as four brothers Raymond, Leon, Lawrence and Richard Riel.



There will be no calling hours, a graveside funeral service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen on Tuesday, October 29, at 12:00 noon at the gravesite. Deacon Winton Derose will officiate. the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home in Penacook is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can go to the CRVNA Hospice program 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.

