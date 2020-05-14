Irene M Lowe (O'Hare), 91, wife of the late Arthur W. Lowe passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home after a long illness.



She was known for her constant smile and chuckle. Previously she was a resident of the Richard Brown house in Loudon, NH, and was a long time resident of Cromwell, CT.



She leaves behind a son, Steven Lowe of Canterbury, NH and two daughters, Carole Semrow of Cromwell, CT, and Kathleen Lowe of Essex, CT and three grandchildren, Arlene Semrow, Matthew Lowe and Robert Lowe.



Private services will held in Conneticut and arranged by Dolittle Funeral Services, Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Pope Memorial SPCA in Concord, NH.



