Irene M. Touzin, 96, of Manchester died August 19, 2019 at a local healthcare facility surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Manchester on December 18, 1922, she was the daughter of Henri and Marie (Lavigne) St. Hilaire. She was educated in the local school system and graduated from Manchester West High School.
Prior to retirement, she had worked as an office printer for the Manchester Credit Bureau.
Irene will be remembered for her love of people and cherished time spent with her family. She enjoyed bowling and dedicated her life to supporting her children and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Florent "Bob" Touzin in 1970.
Family members include her children, Pauline J. Touzin of Loudon, NH, Raymond H. Touzin of Pembroke, NH, and Diane Y. Touzin of The Villages, FL; her grandchildren, Jody S. Touzin of Concord, Brooklyn T. Touzin of Pembroke, and Brandon Smith of FL; nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, Manchester, will be Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 am, followed by a service in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester. Guests are invited to join the family for a memorial meal to follow in the Pappas Function Room at the Puritan Restaurant.
Donations may be made in her memory to The Caregivers, Inc., 1 Perimeter Road, Unit 900, Manchester, NH 03103.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 21, 2019