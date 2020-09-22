(Helen) Irene Peters (Hurst), formerly of Dover and Concord, New Hampshire, died peacefully on September 5, 2020 in Holly Hill, Florida, following a short illness. She is survived by sons Douglas of Belleville, Michigan, and his wife, Christine Consales, and Brian of Philadelphia, and his wife Ann, by grandson Matthew of New York, NY, and by nieces and nephews in Canada.



Irene was born in Gravenhurst, Ontario, Canada on June 30, 1923, the only daughter of Albert and Ida-Ellen Hurst, and sister to brothers Albert, Harold, Edward and Harvey. She maintained loving ties throughout her life with family and friends.



She was a Graduate of the Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1946, and recipient of the Dr. Walter Bingham Memorial Prize in Operating Room Nursing; subsequently earned a diploma in Operating Room Technique and Management from the New York Postgraduate Medical Institute and Hospital in New York city, and Bachelors, Masters, and Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study Degrees from the University of New Hampshire.



She married John Philip Peters in New York in 1947 and moved with him to Dover, New Hampshire where they made their home and joyfully welcomed their two sons.



Widowed in 1962, Irene worked as Operating Room supervisor and an instructor in the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital School of Nursing. In 1966 she joined the New Hampshire State Department of Education as a consultant for the transition of health education programs from hospitals to degree-granting community colleges. From 1945 until her retirement in 1987 she worked as Vice-President for Education and Research at the N.H. Hospital Association.



Her public service career included advisory positions at Rivier and New Hampshire Colleges, and the Universities of New Hampshire and Connecticut. She served on boards of the Philbrook Foundation, Crotched Mountain Foundation, the New England Hospital Assembly, the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals in Chicago, the U.S. Postal Service, and the New Hampshire State Prison. She served extensively as chairman of the Board of Governors of the NH Department of Post-Secondary Education, and on several governor and congressional study committees on health related issues. She was a member of a number of health and education related professional organizations. In retirement she was an active volunteer state leader in health advocacy services for the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). Education and Research Foundations have been established in her name at both the Department of Post-Secondary Department of Education at the N.H. Technical Institute and at the University of New Hampshire.



Burial will be in Dover, New Hampshire. Some of her ashes are to be buried with her family in Gravenhurst.



Irene treasured her family and friends, and asks that, in lieu of cards and flowers, they raise a glass of wine to her memory and remember the less-fortunate in their prayers.



