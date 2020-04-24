Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irving I. Gross. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

Irving I. Gross, 87 of Pembroke, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, following complications from COVID 19.



Born on December 11, 1932 in White Plains, NY; he was the son of the late David and Amanda (Arnt) Gross.



Irving was educated in the local schools and upon High School completion he enlisted and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, during the Korean Conflict. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force he received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering as well as several other courses from MIT. Irving was employed for many years at Kollsman Instruments until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Blazing Star Eureka Lodge No. 11 in Concord, Suncook Rod and Gun Club, The VFW as well as the DAV. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, collecting stamps and working with wood.



He is survived by his wife Maryann (Berardi) Gross of Pembroke with whom he shared 49 of marriage, sons, David Gross and his wife Gretchen of Pembroke and Matthew Gross and his wife Carrie of Concord, sister, Loretta Fabel and her husband Bernie of White Plains, NY; four grandchildren, Devon, Gavin, Jackson and Maxwell, two nephews, David and Andrew Fabel and niece, Allison Zarin.



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC; a graveside service with Military Honors will be held at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the , 166 River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a memory or offer a condolence please visit





Irving I. Gross, 87 of Pembroke, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, following complications from COVID 19.Born on December 11, 1932 in White Plains, NY; he was the son of the late David and Amanda (Arnt) Gross.Irving was educated in the local schools and upon High School completion he enlisted and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, during the Korean Conflict. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force he received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering as well as several other courses from MIT. Irving was employed for many years at Kollsman Instruments until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Blazing Star Eureka Lodge No. 11 in Concord, Suncook Rod and Gun Club, The VFW as well as the DAV. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, collecting stamps and working with wood.He is survived by his wife Maryann (Berardi) Gross of Pembroke with whom he shared 49 of marriage, sons, David Gross and his wife Gretchen of Pembroke and Matthew Gross and his wife Carrie of Concord, sister, Loretta Fabel and her husband Bernie of White Plains, NY; four grandchildren, Devon, Gavin, Jackson and Maxwell, two nephews, David and Andrew Fabel and niece, Allison Zarin.Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC; a graveside service with Military Honors will be held at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the , 166 River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.