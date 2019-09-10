Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabelle R. Stanley. View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Graveside service 11:00 AM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 D. W. Highway Boscawen , NH Send Flowers Obituary

Isabelle R. (Simmons) Stanley, 92, a new resident of the Merrimack County Nursing Home died there Friday, August 23, 2019 following a period of failing health, with daughters at her side.



Isabelle was a resident of Franklin for most of her life and was born in Belmont, March 14, 1927, daughter of the late Elmer H. Simmons Sr. and Beatrice A. (Brusseau) Simmons. Isabelle attended schools in Lochmere and Tilton.



She was a longtime employee of the Merrimack County Nursing Home in the housekeeping department, working there for over 20 years. She looked forward to outings with her girls; going out to eat and of course shopping. She was often found reading and watching game shows on TV; keeping her mind active.



Isabelle was the widow of the late William D. Stanley Jr. who died in 2016. Her family includes, her son, David B. Chamberlain and his wife Gloria of Hopkinton, NH, her daughters, Anne M. Keefe of Franklin, NH, Linda I. Stern of Peoria, AZ and Cynthia S. Stanley of Ripton, VT. A brother, Elmer H. Simmons Jr. Tilton, NH and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.



Following Isabelle's request, there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, next to her husband, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 D. W. Highway in Boscawen.



Assisting the family is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton, NH.



Those wishing may make a contribution in Isabelle's name to the activity fund, Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303 or to the Payson Center for Cancer Care, Concord Hospital, 250 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301.





