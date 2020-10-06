J Douglass Paul Jr, 76, of Henniker, passed away at home Saturday, October 3, 2020, after a two-year journey with cancer. Doug grew up in Sherborn, Massachusetts. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war years, he became Sergeant of the Sherborn Police Department and co-founded the Sherborn Rescue Squad. Doug moved to Henniker in 1980, and worked full time as firefighter and EMT for Hopkinton. He joined the Henniker Police Department in 1980, serving as sergeant from 1989 until his retirement in 2004.
He was an avid traveler, Harley Davidson enthusiast, and lifelong outdoorsman. He also loved his two dogs, Rufus and Rowdie.
Doug was much loved in Henniker and for his last birthday, family and friends organized a parade for him that grew to be three miles long.
He is survived by his loving family: his wife Marilyn Shaw Paul, daughter Elizabeth Paul and son-in-law Brian McNabb, daughter Rebecca Egner, grandson Bowdyn Egner, step-sons Geoffrey Sheehy of Rapid City, SD and Jackson Sheehy of Salem, Massachusetts, his first wife and dear friend, Cynthia Paul-Young, brothers Michael of West Blockton, Alabama; Daniel and his wife Leslie of Rockland, Maine, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
An outdoor local funeral service is being planned for later this month.
The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker, NH is assisting the family.
