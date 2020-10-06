1/1
J. Douglass Paul Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J Douglass Paul Jr, 76, of Henniker, passed away at home Saturday, October 3, 2020, after a two-year journey with cancer. Doug grew up in Sherborn, Massachusetts. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war years, he became Sergeant of the Sherborn Police Department and co-founded the Sherborn Rescue Squad. Doug moved to Henniker in 1980, and worked full time as firefighter and EMT for Hopkinton. He joined the Henniker Police Department in 1980, serving as sergeant from 1989 until his retirement in 2004.

He was an avid traveler, Harley Davidson enthusiast, and lifelong outdoorsman. He also loved his two dogs, Rufus and Rowdie.

Doug was much loved in Henniker and for his last birthday, family and friends organized a parade for him that grew to be three miles long.

He is survived by his loving family: his wife Marilyn Shaw Paul, daughter Elizabeth Paul and son-in-law Brian McNabb, daughter Rebecca Egner, grandson Bowdyn Egner, step-sons Geoffrey Sheehy of Rapid City, SD and Jackson Sheehy of Salem, Massachusetts, his first wife and dear friend, Cynthia Paul-Young, brothers Michael of West Blockton, Alabama; Daniel and his wife Leslie of Rockland, Maine, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

An outdoor local funeral service is being planned for later this month.

The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker, NH is assisting the family.

For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved