Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Dudley Colcord. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

J Dudley Colcord. July 20, 1935 - December 11, 2019.



Pilot, Commander, Selectman, State Rep, County Commissioner, Father and Friend. JD believed in service: to his country, his community, his family, and his friends. He spent his life trying to make things better, and we believe hesucceeded.



Born in 1935 in Sunapee to Clyde and Elizabeth Colcord, JD grew up working jobs and boats and being nurtured by his multi-talented mother (French, Latin, Theater, Poetry, etc.). He graduated from Sunapee High School in 1953, receiving the student excellence award from President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Washington. President Eisenhower was the first of five American Presidents that JD would meet; later in life, he got to work directly with four others: Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford.



JD matriculated at UNH, where he met the love of his life, Carol Jean Ferguson, and initiated his long-run hobby of managing the "non-Ferguson" side of the Ferguson Clan. JD and Carol were married in Durham in 1957. Upon graduation, JD accepted a commission in the United States Air Force and decamped for pilot training in Texas.



Over the course of his career as a USAF Communicator, JD served in Texas, Mississippi, Ohio, Louisiana, Spain, Alabama, Vietnam, Illinois, Missouri, Washington DC, Germany, and New York. His accomplishments were many: he was particularly proud of his role in building the national telephone network for Spain, his leadership of the Defense Communications Agency for Europe, and his Command at Northern Comm Area, Griffiss AFB, NY. He made many lifelong friends in the military and inspired those who worked with and for him. He ended his military service as a full Colonel.



In 1979, JD and Carol "retired" to Warner NH - a town that he loved and spent 40 years serving. They set up camp on Brown Road, where they built a small horse farm and dog breeding operation. He and his boys, Peter and Scott, worked hard to develop the property and eventually learned a thing or two about logging, building and maintaining fencing, and construction.



As Selectman, JD and his friends were nothing if not ambitious and they worked hard at it. They figured out how to tap the mysterious funding mechanisms in Concord and Washington and were able to refurbish the Town Hall, get sidewalks downtown, add street signs to all roads in Warner and support the school system. Of the notable "practices" instituted by this cohort of leaders is the placement of hundreds of flags down Main Street for patriotic holidays and the Festival of Trees at Town Hall.



After serving 13 years as Chairman of the Board of Selectmen, JD decided to try his hand at State Government. He was elected State Rep and served 2 terms. It was "the most frustrating job I have ever held!"



Luckily, a spot opened up on the Merrimack County Board of Commissioners and JD was first appointed, then subsequently elected for 3 terms. As opposed to the State work, it was "the best job I ever had!" He loved his work for the County and was instrumental in getting a new jail built and constructing and starting up the new Merrimack County Nursing Home, one of the proudest contributions of his life.



In addition to his public service activities, JD served on the Boards of Merrimack County Telephone Company, Lake Sunapee Fire Insurance, the Concord Group, the New London Hospital, the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, and probably some others we've overlooked. He was an Incorporator of Concord Hospital. Retirement was very busy - JD continued roles in local government well into his 83rd year.



JD is survived by his daughter, Laura, his sons Kevin (aka "Scott") and Peter, daughters-in-law Dee and Judith, his five grandchildren: James, Annie, Alex, Austin, and Chris, and his great-granddaughter, Freya, as well as 50 + members of the extended Ferguson Clan. He leaves behind countless friends and neighbors whose lives he touched.



Ambition, hard work, empathy and service to others... for those of us lucky enough to be around him, he was indeed a great gift. JD Colcord... he made a difference!



A celebration of JD's life will be held on December 22 from 1 to 3 pm at the Warner Town Hall.



In lieu of food, gifts, or flowers, please consider making a donation to:



Edna Mckenna Fund, Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.





J Dudley Colcord. July 20, 1935 - December 11, 2019.Pilot, Commander, Selectman, State Rep, County Commissioner, Father and Friend. JD believed in service: to his country, his community, his family, and his friends. He spent his life trying to make things better, and we believe hesucceeded.Born in 1935 in Sunapee to Clyde and Elizabeth Colcord, JD grew up working jobs and boats and being nurtured by his multi-talented mother (French, Latin, Theater, Poetry, etc.). He graduated from Sunapee High School in 1953, receiving the student excellence award from President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Washington. President Eisenhower was the first of five American Presidents that JD would meet; later in life, he got to work directly with four others: Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford.JD matriculated at UNH, where he met the love of his life, Carol Jean Ferguson, and initiated his long-run hobby of managing the "non-Ferguson" side of the Ferguson Clan. JD and Carol were married in Durham in 1957. Upon graduation, JD accepted a commission in the United States Air Force and decamped for pilot training in Texas.Over the course of his career as a USAF Communicator, JD served in Texas, Mississippi, Ohio, Louisiana, Spain, Alabama, Vietnam, Illinois, Missouri, Washington DC, Germany, and New York. His accomplishments were many: he was particularly proud of his role in building the national telephone network for Spain, his leadership of the Defense Communications Agency for Europe, and his Command at Northern Comm Area, Griffiss AFB, NY. He made many lifelong friends in the military and inspired those who worked with and for him. He ended his military service as a full Colonel.In 1979, JD and Carol "retired" to Warner NH - a town that he loved and spent 40 years serving. They set up camp on Brown Road, where they built a small horse farm and dog breeding operation. He and his boys, Peter and Scott, worked hard to develop the property and eventually learned a thing or two about logging, building and maintaining fencing, and construction.As Selectman, JD and his friends were nothing if not ambitious and they worked hard at it. They figured out how to tap the mysterious funding mechanisms in Concord and Washington and were able to refurbish the Town Hall, get sidewalks downtown, add street signs to all roads in Warner and support the school system. Of the notable "practices" instituted by this cohort of leaders is the placement of hundreds of flags down Main Street for patriotic holidays and the Festival of Trees at Town Hall.After serving 13 years as Chairman of the Board of Selectmen, JD decided to try his hand at State Government. He was elected State Rep and served 2 terms. It was "the most frustrating job I have ever held!"Luckily, a spot opened up on the Merrimack County Board of Commissioners and JD was first appointed, then subsequently elected for 3 terms. As opposed to the State work, it was "the best job I ever had!" He loved his work for the County and was instrumental in getting a new jail built and constructing and starting up the new Merrimack County Nursing Home, one of the proudest contributions of his life.In addition to his public service activities, JD served on the Boards of Merrimack County Telephone Company, Lake Sunapee Fire Insurance, the Concord Group, the New London Hospital, the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, and probably some others we've overlooked. He was an Incorporator of Concord Hospital. Retirement was very busy - JD continued roles in local government well into his 83rd year.JD is survived by his daughter, Laura, his sons Kevin (aka "Scott") and Peter, daughters-in-law Dee and Judith, his five grandchildren: James, Annie, Alex, Austin, and Chris, and his great-granddaughter, Freya, as well as 50 + members of the extended Ferguson Clan. He leaves behind countless friends and neighbors whose lives he touched.Ambition, hard work, empathy and service to others... for those of us lucky enough to be around him, he was indeed a great gift. JD Colcord... he made a difference!A celebration of JD's life will be held on December 22 from 1 to 3 pm at the Warner Town Hall.In lieu of food, gifts, or flowers, please consider making a donation to:Edna Mckenna Fund, Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303. Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close