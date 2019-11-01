Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Lucien Martel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Lucien Martel, Veteran, 70, of Deering NH joined hands with his deceased daughter of 20 years at Heaven's door on October 27, 2019.



Jack passed peacefully into the late afternoon with the comfort of Epsom Health Care Center, surrounded by loved ones. Jack was born October 30, 1948 in Manchester, NH.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Marylou (Azotea) Martel of 45 years, his daughter Jillian (Martel) Shumate and one grandchild, Jennifer Elaine Shumate and many more family members.



Jack was a loving husband, protective father and endearing Papa. He was proud, respectable and a loyal friend to his family. He loved everyone in his own special way. Jack enjoyed a good adventure in his younger years especially boating and motorcycles. In his later years he enjoyed his retirement of the Massachusetts Carpenters Union through video games, movies and spending time with his family.



Jack had a sense of humor and could capture the attention of any room. From woodworking, welding, to mechanics and computers he was a "Jack of all trades!"



The family is thankful to the Epsom Health Care Center for the comfort and care provided to Jack and his family during such a difficult time, and to his family for the love and support they provided. Jack will be forever missed and never forgotten.



The family would like everyone who can to take a moment to spend sometime with their dad. Best wishes Jack (aka) Dad!

Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 1, 2019

