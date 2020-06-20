Jacki Jean deHaro, 58, passed away peacefully the morning of June 13, 2020 after a long and courageous battle against an occupational-related lung cancer.Jacki was born in Bourne, MA, grew up in a military family, and graduated from Concord High School in NH. She entered the US Air Force at 18 and served from 1980-1984.Jacki also worked for the US Postal Service from 1985-1996, when love guided her to Tucson, AZ. Jacki promoted to the rank of Captain for the Tucson Fire Department and proudly served the community from June 1998 through her retirement in September 2019. Jacki received her Associates Degree from Pima College in 2018.Jacki was predeceased by her mother Karen deHaro (Coombs). She is survived by wife, Laura Baker, daughter, Jordan Baker, father, Keith deHaro, brother, Greg deHaro (Linda), and niece, Sarah deHaro.Jacki was a dedicated, loving, and compassionate woman. She was full of life, full of love, and full of kindness. Jacki lit up a room and knew how to bring life to the party. She had a vivacious personality and loved making people laugh. Jacki made friends everywhere she went and left a footprint in many hearts; her beautiful soul will live on in those she touched.One of her favorite quotes was "to thine own self be true;" she helped others be true to themselves, just as she was. She excelled at instilling courage and confidence in young girls at Camp Fury. Jacki's "Camp Fury Rocks" will forever live on in our memories. Jacki enjoyed hiking and exploring the outdoors. She loved capturing nature's beauty through photography. In every sunrise and sunset, Jacki's spirit will be there to share in the serenity of the moment.We will be holding a Line of Duty Death Service when COVID restrictions are lifted, so we can honor Captain deHaro to the full extent she deserves.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jacki's name to Heart to Hearts, an organization that focuses on wellness, preventative care, and education, at 78 Ditmars Ave. Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 or the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona's Camp Fury at 4300 E. Broadway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85711.