Jackie Lee (Theall) Churchill, 58, passed away at her home in Moultonborough, NH with her family by her side, after a four year battle with cancer.
Jackie was born in Plymouth, NH to Scott and Mary (Kimball) McCormack. Jackie grew up in Lakeport and attended school in Laconia, NH. Growing up in a small city, she had lifelong friends forever. Jackie attended Syracuse and Plymouth Universities. She was a talented artist and seamstress. Jackie was fortunate to have a small close family and wonderful friends.
Jackie is survived by her Father Scott McCormack of Boiling Springs S.C, her step father Bernard Edwards Of Moultonborough, NH; her sister, Joanne Plummer and her husband, David of Center Harbor, NH and West Haven, CT., her brother, Jeffrey Theall and his wife, Michaela of Waldorf, MD; nephews, Shane Plummer and his family of Concord, NH, Alex Plummer and his family of Center Harbor, NH; Bladen Theall of Waldorf, MD and niece, Sophia Theall also of Waldorf, MD.
Jackie also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Patrick and Wrinkles. She was predeceased by her mother Mary Edwards.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Concord Montior on May 6, 2020.