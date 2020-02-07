Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Alexander Veroneau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jacob Alexander Veroneau, 24, passed away February 4th, 2020, due to a tragic car accident.



Jacob was born on July 1, 1995 the son of William J Veroneau Jr and Heidi A (Schlesinger) Veroneau in Concord, NH.



He attended school in Concord, NH, graduated from Concord High School in 2013, and attended New Hampshire Technical Institute. He most recently worked with great passion for New England Remediation Services.



Jacob was an avid sports player and loved the outdoors. He grew up playing for Concord Youth Hockey, and enjoyed playing and refereeing soccer across the state.



Jacob was most happy spending time with family and friends. Anyone who knew Jacob knew him best for his sense of humor, whit and his ability light up a room. His charismatic personality and smile were infectious.



Although he had no children of his own, Jacobs love for his nieces and nephews was vast, you could always find them all playing and laughing. He aspired to be the most loving father one day.



Jacob is survived by his parents William and Heidi Veroneau of Concord New Hampshire; his brother and sister in law of Allenstown, New Hampshire, William J Veroneau III and Lindsey (Sutton) Veroneau and their children Lillian and Emilia; his sister and brother in law of Concord New Hampshire, Patricia (Veroneau) Nadeau and Steven O Nadeau Jr and their children Cayden and Charlotte.



He also leaves his maternal grandfather Mark E Schlesinger of Woodmere, NY, many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his best friend Nicholas Ford of Concord, NH.



A celebration of Jacobs life is being held Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord, NH at 6:30 pm.



All are welcome to attended and invited to share stories and memories of Jacob. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Riverbank House at 96 Church Street, Laconia, NH 03246.

