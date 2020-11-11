Jacob John Deware, 20, of Belmont died November 8, 2020 from injuries he sustained from doing something he loved; dirt biking with friends and family. He was born in Laconia, September 12, 2000, the son of John W. and Jennifer L. (McNamara) Deware. He lived in Belmont his whole life, at the age of 10 he started his own company J. D. Enterprises mowing and yard care; which he was still operating. He graduated from Belmont High School, class of 2019. He thrived in sports, but being the soccer goalie was most definitely his passion and thrill. He also was on the ski team, lacrosse for a while and baseball. Senior year he joined the robotics team which he rocked and loved creating his own robot. While in high school he attended the Huot Center in Laconia; plumbing and heating. He was employed by PENCO of Gilford as an apprentice plumber where he was making great strides on becoming a master plumber. He also enjoyed and was so good at running excavation equipment for his dad. Jacob was a member of the Tilton - Northfield Arch Trail Travelers Snowmobile Club; where he loved maintaining the trails. He coached at the Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield and was a member of the New England Hill Climbers where he was able to mentor so many younger riders.
He enjoyed life to the fullest. He took life and ran with it. Worked hard at what he loved and played even harder. Biking, skiing, hill climbing, boating, snowmobiling, hunting and trapping, fishing, ice fishing, camping, pond hockey, making maple syrup, gardening and canning, raising turkeys, helping others, hanging with friends, playing poker and cribbage. Jake's heart was huge, always helping others in need, or just lending a hand and volunteering because he liked to. He enjoyed mentoring younger kids in whatever he was doing. He sure loved to play and spoil his Nephew Bryson; who would always give Uncle Jake the biggest smile. He used to love working on his diesel truck and driving around in his 1976 Chevy K10. At the age of 16 he got his motorcycle license and bought himself a Harley in which somehow he was able to put on 1000's miles each year. His latest passion was his $400 boat in which he customized into his personalized cruising machine, loving the lake life with his friends and girlfriend Sydney.
He loved animals used to ride horses with his mom, would ride around in a cart pulled by his miniature horse giving rides to his friends and young kiddos who just adored him, he even dabbled in horse pulling, he loved farming and his dog Logan.
His family includes: His parents of Belmont. Brother: Justin D. Lindbloom of Belmont who Jake cherished and always wanted the best for. Sister in law: Kathryn Mckenna of Belmont who Jake loved to drive crazy! Nephew Bryson James who loves his "Uncle Fun" Maternal Grandparents: David and Janis McNamara of Belmont, Karen Purington "Meme" of Tennessee and Bob Plummer "Bumpa"of Belmont. Maternal Great grandfather: Richard Purington of Belmont. Maternal Great grandmother: Nancy Lindbloom of Florida. Paternal Grandparents: William Deware of Belmont and Carole Stankatis "Nana" of Canterbury
Aunts and Uncles, many cousins who he loved and cherished.
He will be missed by many friends of all ages who he has touched with his love for life.
A celebration of Jacob's life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Gofundme account on Facebook - Jacob Deware Memorial or at GoFundMe.com
**Jacob John you are so loved and will be greatly missed. The mark you have left on this earth in such a short time will not be forgotten. We love you Buddy!**
