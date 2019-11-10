Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquelin B. McDonald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jacquelin B McDonald, 79, passed away at the Concord VNA from Pancreatic Cancer on July 31, 2019.



Jacqueline was born and raised on her parent's farm (Lela & Dell Montgomery) with her 15 siblings.



Her loving husband, Robert McDonald, predeceased Jackie. Robert was a longtime resident of Andover, NH.



She is survived by her step -children Scott and Mauli McDonald. She was a loving Mom to her son Hal Beyor her son Randy and daughter -in -law Nona Beyor; and her son Todd Beyor. She was the proud Nana to her grandchildren: Jillian, Abby, and Justin; and her great grandchild Raelynn. Jackie is also survived by her former husband, the father of her boys Lawrence Beyor of Northfield, as well as her many nieces and nephews that reside in Vermont.



Jackie was a resident of Mountain View Estates in Franklin, NH where she enjoyed her supportive network of neighbors and close friend Carol Lawrence.



She treasured her boys and loved her role being a Nana. She cherished and loved her dear friend Robert Gilman who will continue to love her adored Pekingese, Tao.



A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at Onion's Restaurant in Tilton, NH on November 16th with family and friends from 1 to 4 pm.



In lieu of flowers, The Beyor family request donations to be made to the Concord Visiting Nurse Association.



Personally, from the bottom of our hearts, we thank the CVNA team for the extremely, dedicated, loving, care given to our Mom.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 10, 2019

