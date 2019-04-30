Jacqueline Keegan, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Merrimack County Nursing Home.
She was born in Somers, NY the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Shanks) Seymour. She was graduate of Katonah High School in Katonah, NY. She worked for many years in the International Office for Readers Digest.
She was predeceased by her husband James A. Keegan Jr.
Survived by her two children, Kevin Keegan, Kim Keegan and her husband Paul Weathers, three grandchildren; Sam Weathers, Lucy Weathers, Ceili Wesson and her husband Glendon, great grandson; Gauge Wesson, and a sister; Jean Brady.
There will be no funeral services.
The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 30, 2019