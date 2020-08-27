Jacqueline L. (Buzzell) Hickox of Amherst, NH died on August 21nd after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
Jackie was born in Concord, NH on September 4, 1935 to Marguerite (Morrill) Buzzell and Arthur Forrest Buzzell. Jackie attended Concord High School graduating in 1952.
Jackie was still working full time at Southern New Hampshire University as the office manager in the school of arts and sciences where she had been employed for over 40 years. She was a social butterfly and loved nothing more than going out for dinner and a Cosmo with her many friends. She also enjoyed going on cruises, and spending time traveling in the motor home with George and Buzz, especially to Shore Hills in Booth Bay Harbor, Maine and to Amish Country. Jackie also loved to shop and found joy in buying gifts for her girls and grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her four children and grandchildren. "Gigi" was truly the glue of the family, and loved hosting family gatherings.
She is survived by her life partner George Anderson, daughters Cheryl Hart and her husband Don Gilbert, Brenda Laliberte and her husband Roland, Jerri Clayton, and Jill Hickox, grandchildren, Shayla Hart and her wife Ashley, Kyle Clayton, Cameron Clayton, Jacqueline Madeja, Annika Madeja, and great gradndaugher Addelynn Bland and her beloved dog, Buzz.
Memorial contributions may be made to Merrimack Home Health and Hospice, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054, https://www.hhhc.org/how-to-help/memorial-gifts/
or any local animal shelter of your choice.