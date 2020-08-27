Dear Jerri and Family, I was so very sad to hear of Jackie's diagnosis and of her passing. I worked with Jackie at SNHU for many years and she always was one of my favorite people. She would always greet you with the warmest of hugs and was so genuine about asking how you were. When on campus, I always made a point to go and visit her. I will truly miss her and I send my deepest condolences to your family.

Christina Banks

Coworker