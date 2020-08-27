1/1
Jacqueline L. Hickox
1935 - 2020
Jacqueline L. (Buzzell) Hickox of Amherst, NH died on August 21nd after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Jackie was born in Concord, NH on September 4, 1935 to Marguerite (Morrill) Buzzell and Arthur Forrest Buzzell. Jackie attended Concord High School graduating in 1952.

Jackie was still working full time at Southern New Hampshire University as the office manager in the school of arts and sciences where she had been employed for over 40 years. She was a social butterfly and loved nothing more than going out for dinner and a Cosmo with her many friends. She also enjoyed going on cruises, and spending time traveling in the motor home with George and Buzz, especially to Shore Hills in Booth Bay Harbor, Maine and to Amish Country. Jackie also loved to shop and found joy in buying gifts for her girls and grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her four children and grandchildren. "Gigi" was truly the glue of the family, and loved hosting family gatherings.

She is survived by her life partner George Anderson, daughters Cheryl Hart and her husband Don Gilbert, Brenda Laliberte and her husband Roland, Jerri Clayton, and Jill Hickox, grandchildren, Shayla Hart and her wife Ashley, Kyle Clayton, Cameron Clayton, Jacqueline Madeja, Annika Madeja, and great gradndaugher Addelynn Bland and her beloved dog, Buzz.

Memorial contributions may be made to Merrimack Home Health and Hospice, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054, https://www.hhhc.org/how-to-help/memorial-gifts/ or any local animal shelter of your choice.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences

18 entries
August 26, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Jackie's passing. She welcomed me with open arms to the office in 2011. Always with a warm hug, a smile on her face and being a great friend!! Even though I've been away from SNHU for 4 years, we kept in touch, having dinner when I came back to NH, or phone calls. Love and prayers to everyone as Jackie's passing will leave a huge hole in everyone's ♥
Trina Savage
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Jackie was the lifeblood of the School of Arts and Sciences. Jackie always knew the answer to any question thst came up. I can't imagine the office without her. She was loving, cheerful and kind to all. Her smile will be greatlt missed. No one can ever take her place. My sincere sympathy to George and her girls. Joyceann Fitzgerald-Guill
Joyceann Fitzgerald-Guill
Coworker
August 26, 2020
She was a beautiful lady; very caring and helpful. She will be missed. Our condolences to the family.
Bruce&Dorothy Hickox
Family
August 26, 2020
What a caring and friendly person she was, always with a smile on her face.She was always upbeat and a very loving person. She will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family
Bruce&Dorothy Hickox
Family
August 26, 2020
Gigi was next level wonderful and the world was a better place with her in it. I am grateful that she has a beautiful family to carry on her legacy of kindness. My heart hurts. I love all so very much. xoxo Nanny
Nancy Clayton
Family
August 26, 2020
To Jackie’s Family,
I am so very sorry for the sudden loss of your Mother, and Grandmother. She sounds like a wonderful lady. Cherish your memories. Rest In Peace.
Debbie Blouin
Friend
August 26, 2020
Dear Jerri and Family, I was so very sad to hear of Jackie's diagnosis and of her passing. I worked with Jackie at SNHU for many years and she always was one of my favorite people. She would always greet you with the warmest of hugs and was so genuine about asking how you were. When on campus, I always made a point to go and visit her. I will truly miss her and I send my deepest condolences to your family.
Christina Banks
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Jackie was a wonderful friend and coworker at SNHU. When my husband died (and I lost my home in a fire), she constantly checked to be sure I was doing okay. She gave great hugs and encouragement.
Susan Youngs
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathies Brenda for the passing of your Mother. May Her Memory Be Eternal!
natalie kobashar call
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
Dear Jerri and family- so very sad and shocked to hear of your mom's death - even though it's been 11 years since I left SNHU, I still have very fond memories of working with Jackie. I particularly remember her wonderful assistance with my first trip to St. Pete's beach and her suggestions for a spectacular trip, which it was. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Diane Lavoie
Coworker
August 26, 2020
She made me feel like part of her Family.
Barson
Family
August 26, 2020
Karen Redd
August 26, 2020
I knew Jackie from work and looked forward to talking to her whenever I had the opportunity! She was forthright and funny, and had a way of connecting with people right away. I am grateful to have known her. Sending my deepest sympathy to her family.
Katherine Lackey
Friend
August 26, 2020
we will miss you and love you very much Jackie...many weekends were spent with you and a lifetime of friendship.
Stephen Greene
Friend
August 25, 2020
I'm going to miss seeing you at work and all the vacation conversations we had. I'll also never forget our cruise together out of Tampa with our cruise friends and family. I'll miss you my friend!
Rich Burnham
Coworker
August 25, 2020
I love you Mamma Jackie. A woman who lit up more lives than she realized.
Jennifer Vaughn
Friend
August 25, 2020
My heart if broken. Jackie was,”Mom” to me. As I am certain she was to so many. I don’t think a person could dislike her.
My love to you George and all the kids. I will see you soon.
Jennifer Vaughn
Friend
August 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Susan and Peter McAlpine
Peter McAlpine
