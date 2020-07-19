Jacqueline Margerison passed quietly at home July 8, 2020. The daughter of Philippe and Rose (Dion) Lanouette, Jackie was raised in Methuen, Massachusetts, a graduate of St. Anne's High School, as Valedictorian and Class President, class of 1953.
Jackie married the love of her life, John Spencer Margerison in 1955, and they moved to Canterbury NH in 1963 where they raised their family, and founded and operated JayMar Construction Inc. John and Jackie moved to Mirror Lake in Whitefield, NH in 1982 where Jackie had her dream of watching sunsets over the lake.
After John died in 1992, Jackie became a Registered Nurse, becoming licensed in NH, FL and MA. She served as a Weeks Medical Center hospice volunteer and Hospice Director. Jackie was honored to be selected on behalf of her community to place a stitch on the 9-11 Memorial Flag at the Portsmouth Fire Department on August 23, 2011.
The word that was used most to define Jackie was "inspirational". Nothing meant more to Jackie than her family and friends.
She is survived by her
beloved children, Kathleen
(Maynard) Maxwell, and Shaun (Susan) Margerison, the grandchildren she was so proud of, Ron (Brittany) Shute, Allie, Sarah and Jason Margerison, and her dear brothers, Kenneth (Sally) Lanouette, Ronald (Millie) Lanouette, their families, and her many good and valued friends.
There will be a private memorial service at Maple Grove Cemetery, Canterbury. Jackie wrote that she loved her family and her life, and wants the memories of her life to give her family and friends joy.
An online memorial celebrating and honoring her full and happy life can be viewed at https://youtu.be/Van76ayLoiw
.
Jackie requested that those who wish to make a memorial contribution do so to Berlin NH Dept. of Nursing at White Mountains Community College; North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, Littleton, NH; or The Parkinson's Foundation.
A special thanks to all those who cared for, reached out to, and visited during Jackie's last days at home. Your kindnesses were cherished.