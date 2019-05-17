Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Parker Johnston. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary





Jackie graduated from Northampton Commercial College, she was employed by Dartmouth College, Hudson & Ingram and after her children were in school she worked for the Hanover School District and Dartmouth Savings Bank in Hanover. She started a bookkeeping/secretarial business that she named The Office Extension.



She was an active member of the Church of Christ in Hanover, and while on the Outreach Board she was one of the four founders of the "Christmas Market With a Difference". She taught "Introduction to Computers" at Lebanon College and the Mac Support Group at HHH. She is a member of Eastern Star and PEO and the Hooksett



UCC Church.



In 1953, Levi and Jackie designed and built their home on the bank of the Connecticut River in Hanover, NH, where they lived until they moved to Heritage Heights in Concord, NH, in 2009.



Jackie is predeceased by her husband of 65 years. She is survived by her daughters Linda A. Reinhart (husband Stephen) and Sheri J. Nivens (husband Carl); her son William P. Johnston; her grandchildren, Aaron D. Faatz (fiance Jenn Field); Hannah Faatz Vayens (husband Rene); Jessica Nivens Byam (husband Gerry); Casey Nivens (fiance Dwayne Howard), and her great grandchildren Aryanah, Briella, William and Nolan Levi Vayens.



In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Concord Hospice/VNA.



To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to

(Mildred) Jacqueline Parker Johnston died peacefully on May 17, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Greenfield, MA, the daughter of Kenneth Adelbert and Mildred Ann (Wright) Parker. She married Levi M. Johnston of Claremont, NH in October 1949.Jackie graduated from Northampton Commercial College, she was employed by Dartmouth College, Hudson & Ingram and after her children were in school she worked for the Hanover School District and Dartmouth Savings Bank in Hanover. She started a bookkeeping/secretarial business that she named The Office Extension.She was an active member of the Church of Christ in Hanover, and while on the Outreach Board she was one of the four founders of the "Christmas Market With a Difference". She taught "Introduction to Computers" at Lebanon College and the Mac Support Group at HHH. She is a member of Eastern Star and PEO and the HooksettUCC Church.In 1953, Levi and Jackie designed and built their home on the bank of the Connecticut River in Hanover, NH, where they lived until they moved to Heritage Heights in Concord, NH, in 2009.Jackie is predeceased by her husband of 65 years. She is survived by her daughters Linda A. Reinhart (husband Stephen) and Sheri J. Nivens (husband Carl); her son William P. Johnston; her grandchildren, Aaron D. Faatz (fiance Jenn Field); Hannah Faatz Vayens (husband Rene); Jessica Nivens Byam (husband Gerry); Casey Nivens (fiance Dwayne Howard), and her great grandchildren Aryanah, Briella, William and Nolan Levi Vayens.In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Concord Hospice/VNA.To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close