On the morning of May 26, 2019, Jaime Lynn (Smith) Gault passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends after battling complications from lupus. Born September 1st, 1977 In Guelph, Ontario, Canada to Guy and Lynn Smith, the oldest of 2 children, Jaime was raised in the loving country town of Barrington, New Hampshire. She graduated from Oyster River High School where she excelled in tennis and soccer and was a member of the National Honor Society.



Following in her parent's footsteps, she graduated from the University of New Hampshire Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She pursued a Masters in Education and social work at the University of New Hampshire and then Portland State. After marrying the love of her life, Christian Gault, in 2004, they began their life in Portland, Oregon.



Her proudest accomplishments were the births of her two sons Jack Thurston (13) and Samuel Guy (12). She was a loving and proud mother and was deeply devoted to her children. Her devotion led to her involvement in Jack and Sam's sports, school events, and love of the outdoors. She was proud of her Mohawk heritage and passionate about her work with the National Indian Child Welfare Association. In recent years, she became active in lupus awareness and was a published author. All who knew her were touched by her generous nature and joy for life. Her outer beauty; however, was unmatched by her inner beauty and spirit - and she will be remembered by all the lives she touched and positively impacted.



She was preceded in death by her father (Guy). Survivors include her mother (Lynn), brother (Jesse), husband (Christian), and sons (Jack and Sam) and her grandmother (Ann Tilton Carpenter). She also leaves behind countless friends and family members.



There will be a celebration of life at the Oyster River High School auditorium in Durham, NH on Friday, June 21st, from 3pm-5pm.

Published in The Concord Monitor on June 11, 2019

