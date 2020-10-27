Jakob R. Reed, 26, of 19 North Short Street, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Wilmot, NH from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born in New London, NH on April 24, 1994 the son of James and Elita (Barton) Reed.
He graduated from Merrimack Valley High School in 2012 and lived in Northfield, Salisbury and Palmyra, NE before moving back to Andover in 2010.
Jake had been employed by RH White in Bow, NH, Weaver Brothers and most recently as a pipe layer for Feeney Brothers Construction Company in Dorchester, MA.
These are a few activities Jake loved to do.
Listening to music, hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, snowboarding, Bonfires, tinkering on engines and spending quality time with friends and family. He loved road trips out West and had future traveling plans. He was crazy about his Dodge Cummins Diesel trucks and would talk about them with anyone who would listen.
He is survived by his parents, James and Elita of Andover, NH; Dillan Reed of Andover, NH; his sister, Justine Barton and her fiancee, Lee Hillsgrove of Andover, NH; his niece, Layla Mae Hillsgrove; maternal grandparents, Ma & Pa (Mary & Herbie Barton) of Andover, NH; Extended family includes several generations of aunts, uncles, cousins and his very best friend, Bella.
Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. A graveside service will be held in Lake View Cemetery, East Andover, NH on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made to Labrador rescue, Blackwater veterinary, Salisbury or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.