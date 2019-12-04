Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Cumming. View Sign Service Information Farwell Funeral Service, Inc. 18 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03060-2218 (603)-882-0591 Graveside service 11:00 AM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Grace Episcopal Church 30 Eastman Street Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Allen Cumming, 79, of Concord, husband of Janet E. (Gabriel) Cumming, passed away at his home, Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019 after a period of declining health.



Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on July 16, 1940, he was the son of the late Arthur and Bernice (Legay) Cumming. During his youth, Jim lived in Tyngsborough, MA and graduated from Lowell High School Class of 1958. An Army veteran, Mr. Cumming served during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1970.



Jim had been employed at Nashua Corporation for twenty-six years and then worked at the University of New Hampshire until his retirement in 2011.



In his leisure time, he enjoyed traveling, music, flea marketing, watching TV and spending time with his family. Jim was a member of Grace Episcopal Church.



Members of his family include his wife Janet, whom he married on February 1, 1969 and enjoyed almost 51 years together; his daughters and son-in-law, Virginia A. and Roger Douillette, Jr. of Pembroke, and Cynthia M. Cumming of Concord; his son, Scott D. Cumming of Concord; a grandson, Thomas Douillette of Pembroke; two sisters, June Prescott of Milbridge, Maine and Barbara Messier of Nashua; also many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by two sisters, Bernice "Bunny" Whitworth and Muriel Nichols.



There are no calling hours. A Graveside Service and Army Honors will take place at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen, Wednesday, December 11th at 11 a.m. A celebration of life lunch will immediately follow the services at Grace Episcopal Church, 30 Eastman Street, Concord. Friends are invited to attend. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association Hospice Care, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.



Arrangements are in the care of the Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. (603) 882-0591.





