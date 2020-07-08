James Allen Lemay, 66, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
James was born in Manchester May 16, 1954 to Roger and Therese (Thibodeau) Lemay. He was a graduate of Manchester West High School Class of 1972. Upon graduation he joined the Air Force and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the military, James enjoyed a long and successful career as a Mold Technician with Summit Packaging Systems.
James attended services at Grace Capital Church in Pembroke for many years and was also a long-time member of the American Legion Post 31 in Penacook. He was a loving, caring, hardworking, selfless soul who was generous almost to a fault and never asked for or expected anything in return. He devoted his life to his family and his happiest moments were spent in their company.
James is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Theresa Claire (Martel) Lemay; his children, Tracie Britton and husband Richard of Manchester, Danielle Knight of Manchester, Christopher Lemay and wife Kimberly of Goffstown, and Deborah Lemay and husband Chad Burpee of New Port Richey, FL; 13 grandchildren, Sarah Britton, Krysten Britton, Shannon Chaplin, Courtney Lemay, Luke Knight, Maryah Lemay Ross, Chandler Burpee Lemay, Jeremy Burpee, Shania Burpee, Adrien Burpee, Olympia Burpee, Andilyn Lemay, and Kaydence Lemay; 9 great-grandchildren, Zachary Britton, Zoey Britton, Zayleighana Britton, Kaylee Dupuis, Isabella Dupuis, Wesley Chaplin, Lily Chaplin, Jasiah Ross, and Carter Ross; siblings, Carol Waszeciak and husband John, Janice Yergeau and husband Donald, and Gary Lemay and wife Kelly; his cherished mother-in-law, Claire P. Locke; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family members, and dear friends.
Graveside service with Military Honors will take place at 11:30am Tuesday, July 14th at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phanuef.net
.