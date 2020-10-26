James Arthur McNeil passed away October 22, 2020 at the age of 49. Jim was born in Woburn Mass on December 9, 1970 to Arthur E and Suzanne (Rooney) McNeil, both predeceased. His family moved to NH where they lived in Loudon for 42 years. Loudon was his home and he took an extreme amount of pride in his community.
Jim is survived by his wife of 26 years, Stacey (Hodakoski) McNeil and their two daughters, Brannigan McNeil and Kerragan McNeil. His girls were his world and although he felt he never spent enough time with them, everything he did was for them.
Jim's smile was the most warmest, it made everything okay. He was always helping people in the community, people he knew and even people he didn't. There wasn't a day that he wasn't stopping in to check on someone or answering questions that people had with their own projects. He was everyone's go to person.
In addition to his wife and children, Jim is survived by his brother, William D McNeil and his three children, Hanna McNeil, Emma McNeil and his side kick and biggest fan, Merrick McNeil; his sister, Amy McNeil and her two children, Mary Marcellino and Raylyn Pszonowsky; many cousins, aunts, uncles and innumerable dear friends.
Jim was a firefighter for 20 years for the City of Manchester. His love for the fire service started when he was in his early teens on the City of Concords Explorer Post. He then moved on to volunteering for the Loudon Fire Department and after 20 years finished his time there as a Captain. The fire service ran through his blood. Collecting fire memorabilia and restoring his American LaFrance ladder truck. He also had interest in History especially the different wars and although he never entered the military he was a huge supporter of the armed services. Jim spent the small amounts of "down time" being on the lake with his boat, loving his cows, tinkering with his trucks, but most of all if he could get his three girls together to do something with him he was at his happiest. He loved them more than anything.
We should all feel fortunate that we were able to spend what time we had with him as he is irreplaceable and the loss is immeasurable. Everyone needs to take a piece of Jim and be that part. Call in and check on people, even if you are not close to them, share a smile, even if you don't feel like smiling and most importantly tell those you love, that you love them. Jim obviously went somewhere we don't understand in the end but that doesn't replace all of the many ways he touched everyone he came in contact with.
Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4PM to 8PM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 180 Loudon Rd Concord, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30AM followed by a committal service at Moore Cemetery in Loudon.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Manchester Firemen's Relief Association, ATTN: Andrew Monnelly, 100 Merrimack St. Manchester, NH 03101, checks payable to: MFRA.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.
for the family of James A. McNeil.