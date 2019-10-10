James A. Wilson passed away Oct 7th after a period of declining health. Born in Northwood in 1929 Jim just celebrated his 90th b-day.
The son of Walter & Violet (Smith) Wilson, he lived in Northwood his entire life on the family farm. Between the cows and doing wood he was always busy. Dad was definitely a jack of all trades but a master of none.
He served in the Korean War in the Artillery division for 2 years, where he received 3 Bronze Service Stars and a United Nations service Medal. He worked at Beacon Grain in Dover NH before starting at the UNH where he retired in 1990 after 27 years. After retirement he worked part-time for the Town of Northwood where he met and shared many stories with townspeople.
He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Evelyn (Chase) and recently his sister Eleanor (Wilson) Belyea. He leaves behind 2 sons, James & (wife Sandy) Wilson, Norman Wilson and a daughter Nancy Tasker of Pittsfield, four grandchildren Lance & (his wife Becca) Tasker & Joseph Tasker and Michelle & Michael Wilson, a great granddaughter Brianna of CT and many nieces & nephews and his best fur friend "Stubby". Dad will be missed by many but we can find comfort in knowing he's with family & friends.
Visiting hours will be Friday Oct 11th at Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd in Lee NH from 10-noon with services immediately following, graveside services at Pine Grove Cemetery in Northwood.
A very special thank you to the staff at Epsom Healthcare for their support and genuine care of our dad. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to Live & Let Live Farm of Chichester or Concord CRVNA.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 10, 2019