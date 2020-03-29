Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Chase Shockley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Chase Shockley (16 months), affectionately known as baby James by his family, passed away suddenly at his home in Wesley Chapel, Florida on March 19, 2020.



James was born on November 20, 2018 in Concord, New Hampshire. He is survived by his parents, Abby and Charles Shockley; two loving brothers, Graham and William Shockley; grandparents, Cindi (Nunn) Shockley, Charles Shockley and Doreen Shockley; great grandmother, Ramah Nunn; uncle, Clint Shockley; and countless friends, family and strangers who have been blessed with his gummy smiles, infectious laughter and forehead kisses.



He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Leo Bourgeois and Mary (Becky) Gallagher, who are undoubtedly gracious for their chance to shower him with love.



Nothing prepares a family for a tragedy like this, but baby James left each and every person he knew with a lifetime of joyful memories in his brief time on earth.



His passing came at a time of so much uncertainty and fear in our world yet also served as a poignant reminder of what truly matters in life. Our family was home practicing social distancing together in his last days, instead of racing off to work and school. His final day was filled with strawberries, family dance parties, playtime in the sunshine, and his first real steps.



Although he was on this earth briefly, we hope his legacy will live on in every person that is touched by this obituary. As parents, it is easy to forget how precious every moment with our children is. We challenge you to say yes more. Emails can wait. Laundry can wait. The dishes will be there in 5 minutes.



Read an extra book, let them into your bed, sing another song. Do all that you can so they rest their heads each night feeling like the most important person in the world. They are.



A memorial will be held for baby James at a later date, when restrictions on large gatherings have been lifted.

