Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
9 Bonney St.
Penacook, NH
Interment
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
110 Daniel Webster Highway
Boscawen, NH
James E. Maher, 83, died Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019, at Concord Hospital.

James was born in Concord, New Hampshire in April of 1936 to Omer and Edna (Weatherbee) Maher. Post high school he enlisted in the United States Army where he served for several years. In 1963 he married his wife Sheila A. (Hodgdon) and moved to Penacook where he has lived for the past 56 years raising his family. James was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Penacook where he volunteered regularly and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his son, James E. Maher Jr (Lisa Mosher) of Winter Garden, Fla.; his daughter, Dorothea Jacob of San Rafael, Calif.; his two granddaughters, Ashley Maher (Patrick Guaughan) of Lebanon; and Cooper Jacob of San Rafael, Calif.; his sister Norma Baker of Fla; his sister-in-laws, Jean Hodgdon of Manchester; and Helga Maher of Tenn; his brother-in-law, James Hodgdon of Florida; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be no calling hours, a mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10:00 o'clock in the morning at the Immaculate Conception Church, 9 Bonney St. Penacook, and internment will follow at 11:30 AM in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery on 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen.

The Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home in Penacook is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 5, 2019
