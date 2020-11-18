James E. Rines Jr., 80, formerly of Northfield, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough. He was born on January 23, 1940 in Leominster, MA the son of James E. Rines Sr. and Ferne (Alden) Rines. James had been a resident of Northfield for 27 years, moving there from Mason, until relocating to Peterborough in 2017. He was a U. S. Air Force Veteran serving from 1957 to 1961, earning the rank of Airman Third Class.
James was employed as a Manufacturing Supervisor with the former Hitchner Manufacturing and later for Wyman-Gordon. He was a member of the Tilton- Northfield United Methodist Church in Tilton. James liked to make money through buying and selling vehicles but his true passion was his love for Christmas, giving gifts to others made him happy.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Mary Yvonne (Burbee) Rines and by one of his sons, Troy E. Rines. His family includes his daughter, Mary Y. Fox and her husband William of Northfield, his two sons, James E. Rines III and his wife Ellen of Greenville and Frederick M. Rines of Nashua, his 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his three sisters, Linda Adams of Keene, Ferne Kossakoski of Keene and Evelyn LaRoche of Florida, his brother, Leighford Rines and his wife Lucile of New Ipswich and his nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held for his family in Park Cemetery in Tilton, where he will be buried alongside his wife.
Memorial donations in memory of James, me be made to the Tilton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 476, Tilton, NH 03276.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
