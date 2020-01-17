James Edmond Berkey Sr.

James Edmond Berkey Sr. passed away January 5th, 2020 in his home in Penacook, NH.

He is survived by his wife, Judith; sister, Caroline; his son, Sean and daughter in law, Jen; and his 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Also, his son Christopher, stepson Seth, and first cousin Jack; as well as many friends.

Jim enjoyed working on remodeling his home, working at Target and traveling and taking cruises with his wife.

He had a quick wit which made family and friends laugh and be happy.

There will be a celebration of his life at his home on Saturday January 18th and Sunday January 19th from 12:00-5pm.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 17, 2020
