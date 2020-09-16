James Edward Bottomley, Boscawen native and longtime Manchester resident passed away at home in Hampton Virginia on July 22nd.Born on October 19th, 1953, Jim was the son of the late James & Ann Bottomley of Boscawen, NH. Jim served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1971 to 1975. A member of the Merrimack Valley High School class of 1971, Jim also graduated Franklin Pierce College in Rindge, New Hampshire.A lover of books and numbers, Jim spent the bulk of his working career helping numerous small businesses with their books and accounting. He also worked part-time for many years as a driver for Granite State Independent Living, a NH non-profit promoting quality of life with independence for people with disabilities and senior citizens.Besides NH & Virginia, Jim also lived in Prescott, Arizona in the early 1980s where his favorite activities included biking around town and 'off-roading' with the top off in his white Toyota Landcruiser, friends in tow.Jim is survived by his son BJ Bottomley, daughter-in-law Amy Bottomley, his grandsons Carson & Turner Bottomley, his sisters Elizabeth Hofmann & Margaret Cannon, his brother Raymond Bottomley. He is predeceased by his parents and sister Rebecca Bottomley.A memorial service for Jim will be held on Friday September 18th at 12:30 pm at the State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH 33