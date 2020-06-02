James Edward Lawton
James E. Lawton, 97, of Concord, died peacefully at Hospice House in Concord on May 28, 2020. He grew up in Stonington, CT and graduated from St. Louis University and Tufts Dental School. After serving in the Dental Corps during World War II, he practiced dentistry in Westboro, MA, and later in Westford, MA. He was proud of his work as a dentist, and took such good care of his own teeth that he met his personal goal of never losing a single adult tooth.

Jim and his wife, Marjorie, who predeceased him in 2005, retired to Bow, NH, where they enjoyed renovating a 19th century parsonage house. A few years later, they began dividing their time between Wolfeboro, NH and Fort Pierce, FL before returning to New Hampshire in 2004. Throughout his life, Jim loved gardening, reading, and golf. For several years, he resided at Pleasant View Retirement in Concord, where he met his companion following his wife's death, Nancy Grady. Nancy predeceased him in 2013.

James Lawton is survived by his three children, David J. Lawton of Houston, TX (and his wife, Donna), Diane L. Lawton of Timnath, CO, and Lisa L. Biklen (and her husband, Thomas) of Concord, NH, as well as four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In accordance with Jim's wishes, no service is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord NH 03301.

Jim's family appreciates all the wonderful help and support he received from CRVNA, and particularly his care through the at-home hospice program, and at Hospice House, as well as all the care and attention he received while living at Granite Ledges in Concord.



Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 2, 2020.
