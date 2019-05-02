James Hackett III (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-1800
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
11:00 AM
his property
117 Fish & Game Rd
Deering, NH
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Hedgehog Mountain
Obituary
James Arthur Hackett III, age 64, died in his sleep on April 17, 2019 in his life-long home of Deering, NH. Son of the late Delores Landry and James Hackett, born on October 16, 1954. As a young man, James toured overseas with the Navy during the Vietnam War. He spent his life thereafter in and around the trees of New England as an arborist and nature enthusiast.

He will be greatly missed by his children Charlotte and Tucker Hackett, sister Margaret Barone, brothers Timothy and John Casey, and the wider community.

A celebration of his life will be held Sunday May 5 on his property 117 Fish & Game Rd in Deering beginning at 11am, all are welcome, followed by a final hike up Hedgehog Mountain at 1pm for close friends and family. Please consider donating time or funds to a VA Medical Center in his honor: www.volunteer.va.gov

Published in The Concord Monitor on May 2, 2019
